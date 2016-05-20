Germany saw record foreign investment in 2015, study shows

BERLIN May 20 Germany attracted a record 6.2
billion euros ($6.96 billion) in foreign investment in 2015 as
the number of new investors reached an all-time high, largely
because of growing interest from China, the trade and investment
agency said on Friday.
Foreign investors began 1,912 new projects last year, up
some 60 percent from a year earlier, according to a report by
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), a government agency.
The value of projects nearly doubled, from 3.2 billion euros
in 2014, and foreign investment created at least 30,000 new jobs
in Europe's biggest economy last year, GTAI said.
"Germany is scoring with its large market, stable general
framework and its good domestic economic activity," GTAI
director Achim Hartig told Reuters.
China was the largest single investor for a second straight
year with 260 new projects, followed by the United States with
252 and Switzerland with 203.
The figures, which exclude mergers and acquisitions, account
for projects currently on the ground. The GTAI counted 413
foreign-led M&A deals in 2015.
Those were dominated by American companies, with British
companies in second place. Despite fears of a surge of Chinese
takeovers, they only accounted for eight of the foreign-led M&A
deals.
In terms of direct investment in property, plants and
equipment, Germany's private sector has spent almost 60 billion
euros in China, dwarfing the amount that Chinese groups have
invested in Germany, according to the Association of German
Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
