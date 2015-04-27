Germany attracted record foreign investment in 2014 - study

| BERLIN, April 27
Germany attracted a record 3.2
billion euros in foreign investment last year, as the number of
new investors reached an all-time high thanks largely to growing
interest from China, the trade and investment agency said.
Foreign investors launched 1,199 new projects in the country
in 2014, up a fifth from a year earlier, and the value of
projects rose by 18.5 percent from 2.7 billion euros in 2013,
according to the report by Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), a
government institution.
Foreign investment also created at least 16,000 jobs in
Europe's biggest economy last year, GTAI said.
"Germany is the safe haven in Europe and is one of the
fastest-growing industrial countries," GTAI director Achim
Hartig told Reuters on Monday.
"That's very attractive for investors," he said, adding that
the country's good infrastructure, favourable situation in the
heart of Europe and well-qualified workforce were also bonuses.
The largest number of investors by far came from China,
pushing the United States down to second place. China launched
190 projects in Germany last year ranging from production to
research and development - 37 percent more than in 2013.
U.S. investors carried out 168 new projects while Swiss
investors undertook 130.
Hartig said foreign companies were investing particularly in
corporate and financial services, with information and
communications technology as well as the software sector being
in high demand.
More than half of the investors came from Europe. Germany is
attractive to southern European companies as its solid economy
allows such firms to offset weakness in their home markets.
Foreign investors also acquired German firms, with GTAI
recording 489 takeovers and mergers. U.S. companies were
involved in 114 such deals, followed by British companies on 58,
and Swiss companies on 44.
GTAI said there were 537 such transactions in 2013, though
the methodology used to work this out was different.
(Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown and Susan
Fenton)