Foreign investment in Germany stagnates in 2016 despite economic growth

BERLIN May 18 Foreign investment in Germany
stayed at the same level year-on-year in 2016, Germany's trade
and investment agency said on Thursday, despite the economy
growing at its fastest rate for five years.
The value of projects was stable at 6.2 billion euros ($6.9
billion) after having nearly doubled in the previous year to
reach the highest level on record, according to the survey by
government agency Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI).
The agency said foreign investment created at least 29,000
new jobs in Germany and the number of foreign investors rose 2
percent, with 1,944 new projects started during the year.
Germany's economy - the biggest in Europe - grew 1.9 percent
last year, driven by higher household and state spending, and
picked up speed in the first quarter of 2017, expanding 0.6
percent from 0.4 percent in the last three months of 2016.
"Germany is highly attractive for foreign investors. They
want to benefit from the economic upswing or secure technology,"
GTAI official Thomas Bozoyan said.
China was the largest single investor for a third straight
year with 281 new projects, followed by the United States with
242, Switzerland with 194 and Britain with 125.
The figures exclude foreign-led mergers and acquisitions,
which last year account more than quadrupled to reach 1,707 in
2016 compared with the previous year, according to the survey.
Those were dominated by companies from the United States and
Britain. Chinese takeovers accounted for less than 3 percent of
the foreign-led M&A deals.
"But their transaction volume is relatively high. Chinese
investors spent a lot of money to buy into German companies,"
Bozoyan said.
Home appliance maker Midea's acquisition of
robot-maker Kuka was just one deal from China last
year, with the total value of Chinese-led deals at more than $10
billion, about 40 times as much as in 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
($1 = 0.8995 euros)
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing
by Louise Ireland)