RPT-INSIGHT-German firms hone tools to defuse demographic time bomb

WUPPERTAL, Germany, Nov 6 For more than 130
years, Knipex, a family-owned company in western Germany, has
made pliers for craftsmen around the world. Recently it has
developed a different set of tools to help it cope with an
ageing workforce and skilled labour shortage.
The management toolkit includes above inflation wage rises,
subsidised meals and an on-site nursery, as well as training for
older workers to operate machines doing work they used to do and
flexible working conditions beyond the statutory minimum.
It shows how companies in Europe's biggest economy are
increasing their efforts to adapt to a long-heralded shortage of
people of working age now that an economic upturn has driven
employment and vacancies to record highs.
Low birth rates and increased life expectancy are affecting
many advanced economies, but a survey by staffing firm
ManpowerGroup found German companies were far more worried about
attracting and retaining talent than their peers in the United
States, France, Italy or Britain.
"Our strategy to avert a shortage of skilled labour can be
summarised like this: We simply want to be seen as the best
employer in the region, by our own employees and by outside
candidates," Knipex's head of personnel Kai Wiedemann said.
While globalisation and digitalisation have eroded wages and
benefits in many developed countries, Holger Schaefer, labour
market expert at the Cologne Institute for Economic Research
noted the demographic time bomb was ticking elsewhere too.
"It's somewhat like a look into the future if you look at
what German companies are doing," he said.
Pay rises are the most noticeable shift. Last year, wages
rose in real terms by 2.5 percent, the most in over two decades.
As a non-listed company, Knipex does not face instant
pressure from shareholders if profits come in lower for a year
or two. The building of the kindergarten, unusual for a company
of 1,200 workers, was financed with savings built up over years.
Many of Germany's DAX-listed companies are taking their own
measures, however, and even household names like Siemens
or BMW, who still attract plenty of
applicants, have trouble in some areas.
PAY-OFF
Siemens reintroduced a scheme this year to pay up to 3,000
euros to employees who refer candidates that it successfully
places in jobs.
"The problem is not leaving us unscathed," said a company
spokesman, adding that the talent pool was getting smaller,
especially in software development and engineering.
Car maker BMW has turned to the United States, creating a
200-strong digital innovation hub in Chicago and hiring software
engineers who worked for mobile phone pioneer Nokia.
Others are looking to education. Software company SAP
said it was offering studies in IT and Economic
Computer Science to fill knowledge gaps among applicants.
Knipex, founded 1882 by the great-grandfather of CEO Ralf
Putsch, has given above inflation pay rises for three years. Its
other measures have cost roughly 1 million euros per year, while
annual sales are more than 100 million euros.
With an eye on competitors such as Facom and Gedore, the
company, located in the western city of Wuppertal in Germany's
most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, it has limited
price rises, but for Wiedemann, the investment is paying off.
"We're getting many more job applications now," he said.
Katarina Dudesin, who came to Germany in 2003 from
Bosnia-Herzegovina, works 20 hours per week in pliers production
while her two smallest kids are in the company kindergarten,
which she said had more staff and cost 10 percent less than
equivalents.
"It makes life so much easier," Dudesin said, adding that it
had enabled her to return to work more quickly than otherwise.
Despite a recent rise in the birth rate and the arrival of
nearly 900,000 migrants last year, experts estimate the working
age population, whose pension contributions support the growing
number of retirees, will shrink by up to 6 million by 2030.
At Knipex, roughly a third of employees are aged 50 or
older. Most will retire within the next 10 to 17 years.
"This will be a crunch for the company," Wiedemann said,
while adding that training older workers to programme machinery
that now does some of the more labour-intensive jobs has helped.
A study by Boston Consulting Group predicted Germany's GDP
per capita would grow by only 0.5 percent in 2030, far below the
average of 1.3 percent. Maintaining the current labour force
would need immigration of at least 400,000 people every year
until 2050, the Institute for Employment Research estimates.
But Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy for migrants
has met a popular backlash and while most of the recent arrivals
are of working age, many struggle to get jobs, partly due to
language barriers and a lack of certified qualifications.
TRAINING ABROAD
Companies offered more than half a million vocational
training positions this year, 3 percent up on 2015, but almost
50,000 remain unfilled, official figures show, with health care,
social services and construction among the most affected.
"Our sales would easily be 10 percent higher if I could find
enough staff," said Danny Schindler, CEO of Thuringia-based
construction firm HBS Elektrobau that specialises in electrical
installations for industrial buildings.
The firm raised wages for its almost 300 employees by 6
percent on average in the past three years, more than double the
national average. It passed the cost to customers, showing how
the lack of skilled workers is also lifting inflation, which hit
a two-year high in October.
For Bavaria-based social services company Diakonie
Neuendettelsau, with 7,000 employees, recruitment problems have
hampered the establishment of new facilities, said CEO Dietmar
Motzer.
Both companies have designed special training schemes for
young people from other European states like Hungary, Romania,
Bulgaria and Spain, where youth unemployment is high.
HBS Elektrobau pays for language classes for its future
apprentices in their home countries before they start and has
expanded recruitment to include Tajikistan and Vietnam.
"If you ask me, we don't have too many migrants here,"
Schindler said. "We still have too few."
