Germany's Merkel says supports efforts against hate speech

BERLIN Nov 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Wednesday threw her support behind efforts to fight the use
of hate speech posted on social media platforms like Facebook
, Twitter, and Google's YouTube.
Under a programme that runs until March, German authorities
are monitoring how many racist posts reported by users of social
media sites are deleted within 24 hours. Justice Minister Heiko
Maas has pledged to take legislative measures if the results are
still unsatisfactory by then.
"I support efforts by Justice Minister Heiko Maas and
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere to address hate speech,
hate commentaries, devastating things that are incompatible with
human dignity, and to do everything to prohibit it because it
contradicts our values," Merkel said in a speech to the
Bundestag lower house of parliament.
