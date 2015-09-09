Merkel says reform efforts of euro zone countries have paid off

BERLIN, Sept 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday that the euro zone economy was in better shape
than a year ago and said reform efforts by countries like Spain
and Ireland had paid off.
"If we look at the euro zone as a whole, we can say that
there is an economic recovery, the situation is better than a
year ago," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
"In particular, the euro countries that carried out deep
reforms, Spain and Ireland, are growing more than average. Spain
is growing as fast as it did before the crisis. We can only say
that the reform path was worth it," she added.
