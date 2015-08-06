UPDATE 2-German orders post strongest quarterly rise in more than 4 years

* Bookings for German goods +3.0 pct q/q in Q2

* Orders rise by 2.0 pct m/m in June, helped by bulk orders

* German economy expected to grow by around 0.3 pct in Q2 (Adds detail, economist comment)

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, Aug 6 German industrial orders recorded their biggest increase in the April-June period since early 2011, thanks mainly to strong foreign demand despite a slowdown in China and uncertainty caused by the Greek debt crisis.

Factories in Europe's largest economy received 3.0 percent more contracts for goods on average in the second quarter than in the first, data from the economy ministry showed on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, orders climbed by 2.0 percent in June, smashing the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.2 percent gain and overshooting even the highest estimate for a 1.5 percent-increase, though that was partly due to strong bulk orders.

"Boom. German industrial orders just defied any concerns about a slowdown of the economy due to the Chinese slowdown or Greek turbulence," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, adding that the weaker euro was helping.

"Today's numbers show that the German economy could take the current positive momentum into the third quarter," he said.

Preliminary second-quarter German gross domestic product (GDP) data is due to be published next Friday.

The finance ministry has said the economy probably expanded by around 0.3 percent in the April-June period - the same rate as in the first quarter - as domestic demand provided key support while foreign trade also picked up.

But Andreas Rees, an economist at Unicredit, sounded a note of caution about the volatile orders data, saying the aircraft industry - probably Airbus - was probably behind a surge in bulk orders and that, excluding such factors, demand for goods made in Germany most likely rose by a weaker 0.3 percent on the month in June.

Nonetheless, he said a strong performance by German businesses in the second quarter showed optimism was justified.

A breakdown of Thursday's data showed factories' foreign order books were 4.8 percent fuller while their domestic orders fell by 2.0 percent.

While capital goods orders surged, appetite for consumer products and intermediate goods was weaker than in May.

BRIGHT PROSPECTS

The stronger headline figure suggests that industrial output could pick up in the coming months. The economy ministry said recent sentiment indicators suggested industry would continue to grow moderately in the coming months.

In another positive sign, a survey published this week showed manufacturing activity rose slightly in July as new contracts piled in.

Some recent forward-looking data has provided grounds for optimism, with business morale improving after Greece and its creditors reached an agreement.

Some industrial companies have made upbeat announcements. Siemens, for example, has performed better than expected despite weakness in China as the recovery in Europe helped boost some sales.

But truck maker MAN SE cut its profit and sales expectations for this year because of a plunge in Brazilian demand. Food-processing technology maker GEA's orders dropped by 9 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

The data for May was revised down to a 0.3 percent decrease in contracts from an originally reported 0.2 percent drop.