UPDATE 1-German industry orders slide on weak domestic demand

* German ind orders - 1.3 pct vs f'cast for -0.5 pct
* Slide due to 3.0 pct drop in domestic contracts
* Euro zone orders climb 2.4 pct
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Oct 5 German industrial orders dropped
in August as a slide in domestic demand outweighed an
improvement in euro zone contracts, denting hopes that domestic
appetite will sustain growth in Europe's largest economy.
Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake dipped 1.3
percent on the month, missing by a wide margin the mid-range
forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent drop. Domestic
bookings tumbled 3.0 percent.
Domestic contracts for capital goods in particular slid 6.8
percent, outweighing a solid 5.3 percent rise in euro zone
orders for those goods. Foreign orders overall were unchanged
while euro zone orders were up 2.4 percent.
"During the summer months, the German economy's safety net
against the euro crisis has become dangerously thin," said ING's
Carsten Brzeski, noting that euro zone orders were still down
12.6 percent on the year despite this month's gain.
"Order books have rapidly become smaller and at the same
time companies have increased their inventories; a combination
boding ill for growth in the coming months. The downswing in
German industry will continue," he said.
Germany's economy recovered swiftly from the 2008/09
financial crisis, outpacing its peers and emerging as the euro
zone's powerhouse, but there are growing signs it is losing
momentum as the region's debt crisis starts to hit home.
Growth slowed in the second quarter to 0.3 percent from 0.5
percent in the first, as uncertainty over the crisis prompted
firms to hold back on investment and European austerity measures
weighed on demand for German goods among key trading partners.
Domestic demand had been expected to make up for some of the
decline in foreign appetite, given a robust labour market and
wage hikes over the past year.
But Friday's data showed a 1.5 percent fall in domestic
orders for consumer goods, adding to evidence that Germany needs
to do still more to boost domestic demand and balance its
traditionally export-driven economy.
Andreas Scheuerle at Dekabank said Friday's data suggested
orders would weigh on growth in the third quarter.
"Today's data suggests a decline in orders in the third
quarter," said Andreas Scheuerle at Dekabank. "If you assume
stagnation in September, the minus will be around 1.5 percent on
the quarter."
A TURNAROUND ON HORIZON?
Recent data on Germany's economy has been mixed. Exports and
output unexpectedly rose in July, although they are forecast to
have fallen in August, according to Reuters polls.
But German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight
month in September and unemployment rose. Meanwhile, a
purchasing managers' survey showed the manufacturing sector
shrinking for a seventh straight month in September, though
there were signs the decline may be bottoming out.
"We do not expect a stronger decline in economy activity at
the moment," said the Economy Ministry in a statement on the
industry order data. "The industrial sector should develop
cautiously for the time being."
Bernd Hartmann at VP Bank said that even though September's
PMI survey suggested a turnaround in the manufacturing sector,
the workload would remain below average for the time being.
"The first impulses should come in spring at the very
earliest, when the business climate brightens," he said.
German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday that
the International Monetary Fund would cut its German growth
forecasts for both this year and for 2013 to 0.9 percent, when
it officially releases its estimates next week.
The orders data for July was revised downward to a rise of
0.3 percent from a gain of 0.5 percent.