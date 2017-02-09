UPDATE 2-Hamburg Elbe dredging plan needs improvement, court says

(Adds reaction from Hamburg city government, port association)
By Reinhard Becker
LEIPZIG, Germany Feb 9 Plans to dredge the
river Elbe in Hamburg must be improved before a stop order on
the work is lifted, a German court ruled on Thursday, raising
the risk of more delay to work to deepen Germany's biggest port
and open it up to new container ships.
Green pressure groups had lodged a legal complaint against
the original plan, arguing the environmental impact of dumping
mud and sand on fragile coastal wetlands would be devastating.
Following the ruling from Germany's top administrative court
that authorities must do more to protect the river's maritime
environment, shares in Hamburg port terminal operator HHLA
were down 11.5 percent at 1215 GMT.
The Hamburg city government said it was pleased the court
had in principle accepted that dredging can take place.
"We have at least legal security," said the city's economy
minister Frank Horch. The planning application must be amended
but "there is no doubt" that the dredging will take place, he
said in a statement.
Hamburg wants to make it easier for new large container
vessels to reach the port regardless of the tide to counter
intense competition from Rotterdam, Antwerp and Bremerhaven.
Despite the river having been deepened six times already,
some of the largest ships face a costly wait for high tides to
dock in Hamburg and the city fears shipping lines will switch to
other ports if the Elbe is not dredged further.
The court ruled that although parts of the planning process
were incorrectly handled and broke planning law, this should not
in principle stop Hamburg getting consent to dredge the river.
The association of Hamburg port companies UVHH said it
regretted that the court had not removed a stop order on the
dredging.
Authorities must now take rapid action to resolve the
deficiencies in the planning process, especially involving
damage to water quality from the dredging, it said. If immediate
action was taken a supplementary planning permission process for
the dredging could be completed in 2018.
A successful conclusion of the dredging application is
essential "so that the port of Hamburg, Germany's largest
harbour and one of Europe's most important ports, can still play
in league division one," said UVHH president Gunther Bonz.
The city of Hamburg and federal waterways authorities want
to dredge about 130 kilometres of the river so that ships with
14.5 metres draught can reach the port, against 13.5 metres now.
Ships have grown from carrying 2,000 to 3,000 standard
twenty foot cargo containers (TEU) in the 1980s to carrying up
to 18,000 containers and vessels of 20,000 TEU are being built.
