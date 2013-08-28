Ballooning costs threaten Merkel's bold energy overhaul

| BERLIN/FRANKFURT
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 28 Angela Merkel's "green
revolution" risks becoming a victim of its own success.
Seduced by generous subsidies, Germans are embracing the
ambitious project with such fervour - installing solar panels on
church roofs and converting sewage into heat - that instead of
benefiting from a rise in green energy, they are straining under
the subsidies' cost and from surcharges.
Merkel's ambitious experiment to wean Europe's biggest
economy off nuclear and fossil fuels is being closely watched
around the world. Should it work, others will follow. But her
priority if, as expected, she wins a third term on Sept. 22 will
be finding a way to cap the rising cost of energy.
"Germany's dilemma is how to keep industry's energy prices
low enough to remain competitive and meet ambitious (green)
targets while also maintaining a balanced budget," said Will
Pearson, head of global energy at the Eurasia Group in London.
"Addressing these will pose a political challenge."
So attractive are the incentives, or feed-in tariffs, that
the rapid expansion of renewable power has driven up the
surcharges which fund them and are paid for by consumers. The
charge rose by 47 percent this year alone.
Both households and industry are feeling the pain and
exporters complain that the energy shift has driven up power
prices so much that their competitiveness is being eroded.
Cost worries aside, polls show broad public support for the
shift, announced by Merkel after Japan's Fukushima disaster in
2011. Responding to public fears, she accelerated Germany's
nuclear exit and introduced targets for renewables to make up 35
percent of the power mix by 2020 and 80 percent by 2050.
Given that consensus, the struggling opposition finds it
difficult in the election campaign to present energy policies
that differ significantly from those of Merkel's conservatives.
No one advocates a dismantling of the project.
"The energy transformation is a bit like putting man on the
moon - it offers Germany huge opportunities for future decades.
I have nothing against the idea," said Peer Steinbrueck, the
Social Democrat (SPD) candidate for chancellor. "But Mrs Merkel
is messing up the implementation and we will change that."
The SPD, which introduced the first incentives for green
energy more than a decade ago when it ruled with the Greens,
wants to help consumers by cutting energy taxes.
GRASS ROOTS
While politicians squabble over how to keep a lid on costs -
put at 1 trillion euros ($1.34 trillion) in the long run by the
environment minister - voters are taking matters into their own
hands.
Take projects like GruenEnergie, a scheme launched two years
ago by city utility Stadtwerke Guetersloh in western Germany
under which the local cooperative bank and turbine maker Enercon
each match citizens' investments in a nearby wind park.
After just three weeks, it had raised enough, mainly from
locals offering between 1,000 and 25,000 euros, to fund a park
which produces power for 2,400 households a year. The project
has expanded to buy a solar park in eastern Germany.
Investors get dividends from the project linked to the
guaranteed prices paid for the power generated by the turbines
"Customers are motivated by an investment in green energy
which is considered trendy," said the utility's head of energy
services, Uwe Poeppelmann.
Such grass-roots activism is, say experts, one of the most
striking results of Merkel's energy shift.
Some 1.3 million solar photovoltaic units are on stream,
mostly owned by single households, and about 23,000 wind plants
have been bought, mainly by groups of farmers who club together.
However successful she has been at fostering a new culture,
Merkel would face tough decisions in a third term: namely how to
reform a subsidy system which is a victim of its own success.
Households take a direct hit on their electricity bills and
do not expect this year's jump in the surcharge to be the end of
it - creating a source of anxiety for voters.
"Surveys show people are concerned that the costs of the
energy transformation will drive down living standards," said
Emnid pollster Klaus-Peter Schoeppner.
INDUSTRY ANGRY
Export-oriented German industry, already disappointed that
shale gas is being shunned due to environmental fears, is angry
about high energy costs, although exemptions help many firms in
the cement, steel, paper and glass sectors.
Although wholesale power prices have plunged by about a
fifth this year due to renewable supplies, end users have to pay
the second highest prices in Europe thanks to fees and charges.
"Energy-intensive industry, which employs over 900,000
people, will have to leave Germany in the medium term if it does
not get sustainably competitive energy prices," said the head of
the BDI industry association last month.
Utilities like E.ON and RWE, hit by
plunging prices for wholesale power which they sell, are also
piling on pressure to reduce green incentives. Some have
threatened to shut thousands of megawatts worth of plants unless
there is a big rethink.
Merkel, who has promised to change but not abolish the
incentive system right after the election, faces a delicate
balancing act to ensure renewables continue to grow and keep
consumers happy. Much will depend on her coalition partner.
If she renews her alliance with the business-friendly Free
Democrats, who want a radical overhaul of the Renewable Energy
Law, deep cuts to feed-in-tarifs may come. But if she switches
to a "grand coalition" with the SPD, her scope may be smaller.
Whether her next coalition is centre right again or centre
left, Merkel is set to scale back exemptions from the renewable
surcharge and grid fees, as the European Union has urged.
She also needs to boost offshore wind, which was meant to be
part of the energy switch but has proved costly, and the power
grid needs to be expanded by up to 4,600 km and overhauled to
cope with bursts of supply from renewables. But some local
communities fiercely resist more power masts.