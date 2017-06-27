Germany to create national diesel forum to cut emissions

BERLIN, June 27 Germany's transport and
environment ministers announced a joint plan on Tuesday to find
ways to reduce pollution from diesel engines, which has become a
sensitive subject since the Volkswagen emissions
scandal.
The move comes as sales of diesel cars have been falling.
Many German cities, including Stuttgart and Munich, have
considered banning some diesel vehicles, blaming emissions for
causing increased respiratory disease.
"We want emissions to fall across Germany," Transport
Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in a statement. "The goal is to
agree effective measures to reduce the emission of pollutants
from diesel cars."
