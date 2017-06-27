Germany to set up new emissions testing body after VW scandal

BERLIN, June 27 The German transport ministry
announced plans on Tuesday to set up a new institute to test
vehicle emissions to restore consumer confidence after the
Volkswagen scandal as it said two models had
produced more carbon dioxide than allowed.
The ministry said an Opel Zafira car and a Smart For
Two produced by Daimler - both discontinued - had
produced more carbon dioxide than they should, although the
Smart model still needs to undergo further tests.
The ministry ordered tests of 29 models as a result of the
Volkswagen emissions scandal. Ten models still need to be tested
in the coming months while 17 passed the test.
After Germany's current emissions testing agency came under
fire for being too close to the auto industry, the ministry said
it will found a new institute involving the auto industry,
ministries, consumer organisations and environmental groups.
