Germany open to class action lawsuits in emissions scandal
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
2017年7月31日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 天内

Germany open to class action lawsuits in emissions scandal

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The German government is in principle open to class action lawsuits against carmakers engulfed in an emissions scandal that broke almost two years ago, a spokesman for the Transport Ministry said on Monday.

"We are in principle open to instruments like class action lawsuits," the spokesman said during a regular government news conference.

A finance ministry spokesman said it was too early to discuss incentives to promote the sale of low-emission modern diesel and electric cars.

Representatives of Germany's federal government, states and major automakers will meet on Wednesday to discuss ways to avert driving bans on diesel cars.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Joseph Nasr

