FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
No deal yet in German crisis talks with car industry-source
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 下午1点51分 / 1 天内

No deal yet in German crisis talks with car industry-source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Talks between German politicians and carmakers were still continuing on Wednesday, an insider source said, even after the auto industry association VDA said it agreed to cut emissions by updating the software of 5 million diesel cars.

A source close to the negotiations said the talks between several cabinet ministers, regional premiers and auto bosses were still ongoing and had broken into several groups. A news conference is scheduled for 1400 GMT.

Earlier on Wednesday, the VDA said carmakers will install new engine management software in 5 million cars to make exhaust filtering systems more effective and bring down emissions of nitrogen oxide by 25 percent to 30 percent in those cars.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Andrea Shalal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below