German seas. adj. ILO employment up 23,000 in July

BRIEF-FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Aug 30 Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported the following economic indicator on Thursday. The figures are calculated according to International Labour Organisation methodology. PAN-GERMAN NUMBERS IN WORK JULY 12 JUNE 12 JULY 11 Number in work (seas adj, mln) 41,620 41,597 41,159 Change vs pvs month +23,000 +23,000 +48,000 Number in work (unadj, mln) 41,557 41,579 41,093
* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 1 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr al-Garhy will propose a stamp duty on stock market transactions on buyers and sellers starting at 1.25 Egyptian pounds ($0.0774) per 1,000 to the government next week, he told Reuters on Wednesday.
DETROIT, March 1 February U.S. auto sales, an indicator of consumer spending, fell slightly even as automakers stepped up discounting to sustain sales, major manufacturers reported on Wednesday.