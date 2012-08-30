版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 30日 星期四 14:00 BJT

German seas. adj. ILO employment up 23,000 in July

BERLIN, Aug 30 Germany's Federal Statistics
Office reported the following economic indicator on Thursday.
The figures are calculated according to International Labour
Organisation methodology.
 PAN-GERMAN NUMBERS IN WORK      JULY 12   JUNE 12   JULY 11
 Number in work (seas adj, mln)   41,620    41,597    41,159
                                                     
 Change vs pvs month             +23,000   +23,000   +48,000
 Number in work (unadj, mln)      41,557    41,579    41,093

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐