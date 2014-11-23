Germany may shut down eight more coal power plants-document

BERLIN Nov 23 Germany is working on a new law
to force energy companies to shut down several more coal-fired
power plants as it tries to reach ambitious climate goals, a
document seen by Reuters showed on Sunday.
According to a draft legislation prepared by the economy
ministry, energy companies will be asked to reduce carbon
emissions by at least 22 million tonnes by 2020.
Some 50 facilities already registered for decommission will
not count, however, meaning that a further eight coal-fired
power stations may be closed down.
Europe's biggest economy is aiming to reduce its greenhouse
gas emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990 levels, but its
environment ministry has already warned the country risks
missing the target by between 5 and 8 percentage points.
Although Germany has seen a boom in green energy, accounting
for about 25 percent of overall power generation,
environmentalists criticise the country for its continued
dependence on coal-fired plants, which made up nearly half of
power generation last year.
The latest reduction in carbon emissions, if put into
effect, would be shared equally between Germany's power
companies, among them major energy firms RWE, E.ON
and Vattenfall.
They would be allowed to determine, however, which of their
plants to decommission. "With that they are granted a maximum of
flexibility," the document said.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is expected to meet senior
executives from energy companies in Berlin on Monday to discuss
the plans, industry sources said, adding that private-sector
companies would be looking for compensation from the government
if new rules forced them to close down plants.
A spokesperson from E.ON declined to comment.
The latest measure is part of a raft of new climate rules
which Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet is expected to decide
on Dec. 3. The programme will also include steps to boost energy
efficiency.
Merkel's government wants renewables to make up between
40-45 percent of power generation by 2025 and 55-60 percent by
2035 - targets that experts say are ambitious for an
industrialised country.
The European Union agreed last month a pledge to cut
greenhouse gases by at least 40 percent in 2030.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Michael Nienaber; Editing by
Clelia Oziel)