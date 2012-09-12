Germany sees ESM coming into force within weeks

UPDATE 3-Smucker's revenue misses on weak Folgers coffee, pet food sales
* Shares fall 6 pct (Adds details from conference call, share move)
BERLIN, Sept 12 Germany will move quickly to ratify Europe's new rescue fund and it should be able to come into force within weeks, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
Germany's Constitutional Court rejected a series of legal complaints designed to stop the launch of the 700-billion euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM), but insisted that parliament have a veto right over any future decision to increase the size of the fund.
Schaeuble said in a statement that the government would swiftly implement the court's ruling.
"The ESM will then be operational within a few weeks," he said.
* Shares fall 6 pct (Adds details from conference call, share move)
* Entered into an agreement with Sutikki which is a division of Bento Box Entertainment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is confident it will be able to access funds from its mining subsidiary, a move that was blocked by one of its shareholders, the company's chief executive said on Friday.