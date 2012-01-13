UPDATE 1-Berlin-Deutsche Boerse's NYSE deal is EU decision

BERLIN Jan 13 Deutsche Boerse's
hopes were dashed on Friday that it would win
Berlin's backing for its floundering NYSE Euronext
takeover plans, after the German government made clear it would
not interfere in Brussels.
European Commission antitrust regulators signalled they
would recommend blocking a merger to create the world's largest
exchange operator, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Upon being asked whether the German government would
intervene in the issue, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel
deferred to the Economy Ministry. A spokeswoman for the economy
ministry then said Brussels had "sole responsibility".
Without Merkel's backing, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE will find
it much tougher to sell their deal as being crucial for Europe
as they talk to the so-called college of 27 European
commissioners.
Deutsche Boerse's Reto Francioni and NYSE Euronext Chief
Executive Duncan Niederauer hope to salvage the deal by pressing
the case for the merger with commissioners ahead of a February
deadline in Brussels.
A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.