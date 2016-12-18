German courts should go after fake news on Facebook now - minister

| BERLIN
BERLIN Dec 18 German judges and state
prosecutors need to crack down straight away on fake news
disseminated through social media platforms such as Facebook
, Germany's Justice Minister Heiko Maas said in an
interview published on Sunday.
Maas, a Social Democrat in conservative Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition, has repeatedly warned the U.S. technology
company to respect laws against defamation in Germany that are
more rigid than in the United States. He told told the Bild am
Sonntag newspaper the principle of free speech did not protect
against slander.
"Defamation and malicious gossip are not covered under
freedom of speech," Maas said, just days after other top
government officials called for legislation to tackle "hate
speech" and fake news on Facebook and other social media
platforms.
"Justice authorities must prosecute that, even on the
internet," he said, noting that offenders could face up to five
years in jail. "Anyone who tries to manipulate the political
discussion with lies needs to be aware (of the consequences)."
The issue of fake news has taken on new urgency after
warnings by German and U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia
has sought to influence elections and sway public opinion.
German government officials have expressed concern that fake
news could influence the parliamentary election expected in
September, in which Merkel will run for a fourth term.
Germany's strict libel and slander laws are meant to protect
citizens by making it a crime to defame others. More than
218,000 cases involving insults were filed with prosecutors in
2015. But few internet cases were prosecuted.
Maas said he wants to change that: "We need to fully utilise
all the legal authority at our disposal," he said.
Fears of fake news ahead of the election have increased
after the head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency,
Hans-Georg Maassen, reported a rise in Russian propaganda and
disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing German society.
"Facebook is earning an awful lot of money with fake news,"
Maas told Bild am Sonntag. "A company that earns billions from
the internet also has a social responsibility. Prosecutable
defamation must be deleted immediately, once reported. It needs
to be made easier for users to report fake news."
On Friday, the parliamentary floor leader for Merkel's
conservatives, Volker Kauder, said the government wanted to
introduce a law in early 2017 that would require social media
firms to set up local offices to respond faster to complaints.
Facebook Inc FB.O said on Thursday it would take measures
to prevent fake news spreading.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrew Bolton)