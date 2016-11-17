German minister says Facebook should be treated as a media company

| BERLIN
BERLIN Nov 17 Germany's Justice Minister says
he believes Facebook Inc. should be treated like a media
company rather than a technology platform, suggesting he favours
moves to make social media groups criminally liable for failing
to remove hate speech.
Under a programme that runs until March, German authorities
are monitoring how many racist posts reported by Facebook users
are deleted within 24 hours. Justice Minister Heiko Maas has
pledged to take legislative measures if the results are still
unsatisfactory by then.
Maas has said the European Union needs to decide whether
platform companies should be treated like radio or television
stations, which can be held accountable for the content they
publish.
"In my view they should be treated as media even if they do
not correspond to the media concept of television or radio," he
said following a meeting of state justice ministers in Berlin.
Under current EU guidelines Facebook and other social media
networks are not liable for any criminal content or hate posts
hosted on their platform.
Instead, in May Facebook, Google's YouTube and
Twitter signed the EU hate speech code, vowing to fight racism
and xenophobia by reviewing the majority of hate speech
notifications within 24 hours. But the code is voluntary not
legally binding.
The state justice ministers meeting in Berlin called on the
government to take swift action against hate speech on the
Internet.
"We need concrete legislative measures," said Hamburg's
Justice Minister Till Steffen and pressed Maas to start work on
a draft law so that measures could be passed before federal
elections next year.
The ministers called for more transparency and said social
media companies should be obliged to regularly publish figures
on how many hate posts have been deleted. They also wanted more
public information on how notifications are processed and the
criteria behind the decision making.
If a company refuses to delete hate posts, fines of up to 1
million euros ($1.1 million) should be possible, Steffen said.
Facebook says it is a technology company, not a media
company, that builds the tools to supply users with news and
information but does not produce content.
But its content policies have come under growing
international scrutiny amid several controversial takedowns and
reversals in recent months, including the company's handling of
a famous Vietnam war photograph of a naked girl burned by
napalm.
($1 = 0.9366 euros)
(Additional reporting by Hans-Edzaard Buseman; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)