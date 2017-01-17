UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany

* Facebook hires independent news fact-checker in Germany
* 'Fake news', 'hate speech' issues heat up in election year
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild
(Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
By Caroline Copley and Eric Auchard
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 17 Facebook is
stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a
fierce critic of the social media network operator, with top
managers visiting Germany and saying they would do more to
combat fake news and hate speech.
Top German lawmakers are planning legislation this year to
force Facebook to remove incitements to hate crimes from its web
pages within 24 hours or face fines, a push that could force the
social media giant to bear more responsibility for content
posted by users.
Chancellor Angel Merkel, who is running for a fourth term
this year, has warned that the Internet is not "a space that is
free from the law".
Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg visited Berlin on Sunday to
meet with German government officials considering new
regulations on Facebook, according to a Berlin-based source at a
rival Internet company.
In an interview with Germany's top-selling daily paper Bild
published on Tuesday, she said Facebook could not
single-handedly deal with hate speech and fake news posted on
the network but had to work with third parties.
Facebook on Sunday announced a partnership with German
third-party fact-checking organisation Correctiv, promising to
update its social media platforms in Germany "within weeks" to
reduce the dissemination of fake news.
"We don't want to decide what the truth is, and I don't
believe anyone wants us to do that," said Sandberg, Facebook's
second-most powerful executive after founder and Chief Executive
Mark Zuckerberg.
"When we say that we can't take it on ourselves, that
doesn't mean that we don't want to take any responsibility. We
do take responsibility."
The issue has taken on more urgency amid concern by
Germany's political establishment that a proliferation of fake
news and racist content, particularly about the 900,000 refugees
that arrived here last year, could sway public opinion in the
election campaign.
Dan Rose, who is in charge of partnerships for Facebook, on
Monday acknowledged that it was no longer a simple
communications platform.
"There is no question we play an important role in the media
landscape," Rose told the DLD technology conference in Munich.
"There are people who are discovering their news and consuming
their video and other media types on Facebook ... We take that
role seriously."
Rose said it aimed to expand that model to other countries.
CODE OF CONDUCT
Tougher legislation poses challenges for the company's
lucrative business model. Like most media companies it is based
on generating advertising revenue but without all the costs of
producing and managing content.
Analysts expect Facebook to have generated $27.3 billion in
revenue last year, more than 43 percent of which is set to fall
to the bottom line as net profit.
But measures that would legally oblige such social media
platforms to set up "complaints offices" and plough more
resources into deleting hate posts or fake news would chip away
at that profit.
A year ago Germany got Facebook, Twitter and
Google's YouTube to sign up to a code of conduct,
which included a pledge to delete hate speech from their
websites within 24 hours. A similar voluntary code was adopted
by the European Union in May.
A September report by a group that monitors hate speech said
it found Facebook deleted about 46 percent of illegal content
reported by users in Germany within 24 hours, more than the 10
percent and 1 percent removed by YouTube and Twitter
respectively.
German Justice Minister Heiko Maas wants that rate to be
increased to 70 percent. "A company that earns billions from the
Internet also has a social responsibility," he told the Bild am
Sonntag newspaper last month.
Social networks such as Facebook are concerned that if they
actively search for illegal content such as child pornography or
incitement to terrorism, they could be deemed legally liable for
such content.
To combat that disincentive, the European Union is
considering adopting a so-called 'good Samaritan' principle from
the United States that would exempt platforms from liability in
such cases, according to an EU Commission official.
Senior conservative lawmaker Volker Kauder has said
platforms should also provide information when requested about
the identities of those posting fake news and hate speech.
"They say there is too much (hate speech)," he said. "But a
big auto manufacturer that produces millions of cars can't say:
'I produce so many cars that I can't guarantee they are all
secure.' No, that is not on. I expect and demand from Facebook
that laws are upheld."
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Louise Heavens)