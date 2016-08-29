UPDATE 1-Germany wants Facebook to take initiative in fight against online hate

(Adds Palmer interview paras 11-13)
By Thorsten Severin and Andrea Shalal
BERLIN Aug 29 Germany's interior minister
visited Facebook's offices in Berlin on Monday and said
it should be more proactive in removing forbidden content from
its social network platform.
"Facebook should take down racist content or calls for
violence from its pages on its own initiative even if it hasn't
yet received a complaint," Thomas de Maiziere said.
"Facebook has an immensely important economic position and
just like every other large enterprise it has a immensely
important social responsibility."
The German government has been critical of Facebook in the
past. Political leaders and regulators have complained the
world's largest social network, with 1.6 billion monthly users,
had been slow to respond to hate speech and anti-immigrant
messages.
Last year Justice Minister Heiko Maas told Reuters that
Facebook must abide by stricter German laws banning racist
sentiment even if it might be allowed in the United States under
freedom of speech.
De Maiziere said he recognized Facebook's efforts to develop
software that can better identify outlawed content and praised
its efforts to fight child pornography. He said it was right to
warn users in its terms against the dissemination of illegal
content.
"But it's up to the company to ensure those terms are
upheld," he said. "A company with a good reputation for
innovation will have to earn a good reputation in this area."
Eva-Maria Kirschsieper, Facebook's head of Public Policy in
Germany, told reporters during de Maiziere's visit that the
discussions between political leaders and companies in social
media would continue.
"We see ourselves as part of German society and part of the
German economy," she said. "And we know that we have a major
responsibility and we want to live up to this responsibility. We
take this issue very seriously indeed."
Mark Wallace, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
who now heads the Counter Extremist Project (CEP) in New York, a
non-profit group that maintains a database of information about
extremist groups, said Facebook was a leader in the social media
sector in combating extremism, but more work was needed.
"Of all the companies, Facebook has done the most, but
they're all just starting to recognize that the weaponization of
social media platforms is not good business and not good for
society," Wallace told Reuters.
CEP is completing testing of a new software tool that will
identify new images and videos published on social media sites
by Islamic State and other extremist groups, and remove them
instantly wherever they occur, much as already done with child
pornography images.
Earlier this year, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg
came to Berlin to respond to the criticism. He said he had
learned from Facebook's experience in Germany that migrants were
a group of people who also needed to be protected from hate
speech online.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrew Roche)