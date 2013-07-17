German police lead European raid on neo-Nazi terrorist suspects

| BERLIN, July 17
BERLIN, July 17 Police raided premises in
Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands on Wednesday seeking
evidence of planned terrorist attacks by a far-right group
calling itself the "Werewolf Squad", German prosecutors said.
The Spiegel Online website said the group was suspected of
planning bomb attacks and had modelled itself on the "Werewolf"
commandos whom the Nazis planned to send behind enemy lines
towards the end of World War Two.
The Federal Prosecutor's Office said the group's main aim
appeared to be to undermine Germany's political system, adding:
"It is suspected they wanted to carry out terrorist acts of
violence to this end."
German authorities are under pressure to step up their
response to far-right threats after the chance discovery in 2011
of a neo-Nazi cell, the National Socialist Underground (NSU),
suspected of murdering eight Turks, a Greek and a German
policewoman between 2000 and 2007.
The group's last surviving member is now on trial, and the
case has triggered accusations that, despite Germany's traumatic
Nazi past, police and especially the domestic intelligence
agency are blind to far-right militancy.
In Wednesday's raids, instigated by Germany, some 50
officers searched flats and offices in the northern states of
Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Hamburg, while Swiss
police searched the prison cells of two suspects.
A spokesman for German prosecutors said investigations into
the group had started last year. He said no one had been
detained, although Dutch police said one arrest was made near
The Hague.
Police confiscated computers, memory cards and documents in
the apartments and offices of four individuals in the three
countries, but the spokesman said no concrete evidence of an
attack plan had been found so far. The prosecutor's office said
the group appeared to have developed an electronic encryption
programme.
Although the far-right is politically weak in Germany,
experts have long warned of the threat of violence from groups
of radicals, inspired by Hitler, who recruit disillusioned,
often jobless, youths across Germany, especially in the former
communist East.
Anetta Kahane, head of the pro-democracy Amadeu Antonio
Foundation, said she was not surprised at the discovery of
another group.
"It is clear that the NSU is not the only far-right group
capable of violence. They are organised, they have no problem
getting weapons and they are a permanent danger," she said.
"To root them out, there still needs to be a change in
culture in the German establishment, and real determination,"
she said.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Kevin Liffey)