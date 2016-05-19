German minister slams Fiat for not showing up at emissions meeting

BERLIN May 19 German Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt has criticised Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles for not showing up for a meeting
on Thursday to discuss emissions irregularities of its diesel
vehicles.
The company was expected to attend the meeting on Thursday
to discuss the issue, but Fiat cancelled the appointment by
sending a lawyer's letter, Dobrindt said in a statement.
"This uncooperative behaviour of Fiat is completely
incomprehensible," the minister said, adding there were concrete
allegations about irregular emissions of Fiat cars.
An investigating committee of the ministry has doubts on
whether Fiat is meeting all requirements of type-approval
legislation for its vehicles, he noted.
"It would be appropriate if Fiat would take a stand on this
in front of the investigating committee," Dobrindt said.
The German KBA authority will now send documentation with
measurement results to its Italian counterpart. "The Italian
authorities must consider whether the rules have been
respected," Dobrindt said.
In Rome, Italian Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said
German authorities should address the issue by contacting
Italian car regulators and not the company directly.
Delrio said he had sent a letter to Dobrindt, making clear
that discussion on Fiat vehicles emissions must take place
between the two national emissions authorities.
Fiat is among several carmakers that is currently under
scrutiny for emission levels of its cars.
On Wednesday, Dobrindt said that General Motors' Opel
division admitted that its Zafira model includes engine software
that switches off exhaust treatment systems under certain
circumstances, but the company said this is legal.
A German investigating committee that met Opel officials
asked them to provide it with more information to help with
their investigations into carbon dioxide emissions (CO2).
The case is distinct from the emissions case involving
German carmaker Volkswagen, which concerned the
rigging of exhaust emissions tests as opposed to exhaust
treatment systems being shut down under certain conditions.
VW has announced a 4.1 billion euro ($4.60 billion)
operating loss for 2015 after making huge provisions to cover
the cost of clearing up the scandal.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin, additional reporting
by Steve Scherer in Rome; Editing by Bernard Orr)