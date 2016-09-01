UPDATE 2-Germany goes to EU with accusation of Fiat emissions cheating

* Transport ministry urges Brussels to contact Italian
authorities
* Says tests could prove Fiat used illegal emissions devices
* Fiat denies use of defeat devices
(Adds Italian infrastructure ministry source)
BERLIN, Sept 1 Germany's Transport Ministry has
asked the European Commission to investigate exhaust emissions
of Fiat Chrysler vehicles for potential illegal
manipulation devices, German government documents showed on
Thursday.
Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA began testing the
vehicles of several manufacturers, including Fiat, after
Volkswagen's admission in September last year that
it had cheated emissions tests with motor-management software.
The direct approach to the European Union executive comes
after the German transport ministry raised concerns over Fiat
vehicles with Italian authorities earlier this year and a
subsequent rejection by Italian authorities of claims that Fiat
and Chrysler vehicles used illegal exhaust manipulation devices.
This week's letter to the European Commission, which was
seen by Reuters, said that tests by German authorities on the
Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo and Jeep Renegade could prove the "illegal
use of a device to switch off exhaust treatment systems" and
urged the Commission to consult with Italian authorities to
resolve the issue.
A Fiat spokeswoman said on Thursday that the company's cars
conform to current emissions rules and do not contain defeat
devices.
The Commission, meanwhile, said that it is the
responsibility of the Italian authorities to remedy wrongdoings.
"It is first and foremost a dialogue between the two member
states concerned, with an obligation to keep the Commission
informed and the possibility for the Commission to facilitate a
solution if no agreement can be found," the Commission said in a
statement.
A source at the Italian infrastructure ministry, which
includes the national motor vehicle authority, said Italy had
not received any communication from the German government on the
matter.
The source said Italian tests had shown Fiat 500 cars
conformed to emissions rules and did not contain defeat devices,
adding that the KBA had never said it disagreed with Italy's
findings.
As part of a widening clampdown on health-threatening
nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution levels in the wake of the VW
scandal, the KBA tested 53 different vehicles and found that
carmakers were making liberal use of what they described as a
"thermal window".
This refers to the time when carmakers are allowed to
throttle back exhaust emissions management systems to protect
engines from potential damage from condensation when cars are
started in very cold conditions.
During their investigations, the KBA found that a very wide
range of temperatures was used by carmakers for thermal windows.
