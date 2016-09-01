Italy has had no word from Germany over Fiat emissions - Italy govt source

ROME, Sept 1 Italy has received no communication
from the German transport ministry over emissions tests used by
carmaker Fiat Chrysler, a source at Italy's
infrastructure ministry said on Thursday.
Germany's transport ministry has asked the European
Commission to investigate exhaust emissions of Fiat Chrysler
vehicles for potential illegal manipulation devices, German
government documents showed.
The Italian ministry source said the relevant authorities
had been in contact and Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority
had never disagreed with the Italian ministry's finding that
Fiat vehicles complied with emissions rules.
A Fiat spokeswoman said the cars complied with the rules and
do not contain so-called defeat devices.
