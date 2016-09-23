UPDATE 1-France, Germany warn against stricter capital rules for banks

* Schaeuble and Sapin caution against tougher bank rules
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Sept 23 France and Germany warned on
Friday against the introduction of new rules that would force
banks to set aside more capital, saying this could choke off
private lending and hurt growth prospects.
Speaking after a meeting of the German-French economic
council in Berlin, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
and his French counterpart Michel Sapin said it was critical
that new Basel III rules did not put European banks at a
disadvantage.
The Basel Committee made up of regulators from nearly 30
countries has come under intense pressure from the banking
industry and European governments to rein in the reforms it is
now completing.
The Basel III rules, which are aimed at making the global
banking system more resilient following the 2008 financial
crisis, could force banks to hold more and different types of
capital to insulate themselves during downturns.
"We want to avoid specific disadvantages for European banks
that may arise from Basel III," Schaeuble said during a news
conference, in cautionary comments echoed by Jens Weidmann, the
head of the German Bundesbank.
Sapin said both governments were "preoccupied" with the
rules currently being discussed under Basel III and would prefer
that, if changes were made, that they not increase capital
demands for banks.
"Today the issue is to have enough capacity to finance the
real economy and companies. And we shouldn't hamper them on
this," Sapin said, adding that growth in Europe had improved but
was not sufficiently strong.
Turning to France's weaker-than-expected performance in the
second quarter, Sapin said Paris was sticking to its growth
forecasts for this year and next.
"It's a disappointing quarter but it comes after an
extremely strong, powerful quarter and absolutely doesn't affect
our growth forecasts of around 1.5 percent for this year and
next," he said.
France's economy slowed for the first time since early 2013
in the second quarter of 2016, hurt by a dip in consumer
spending, in a blow to President Francois Hollande ahead of a
presidential election due next April.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Noah Barkin in Berlin,
additional reporting by Michel Rose in Paris; Editing by Noah
Barkin)