BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
BERLIN Nov 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged European finance ministers to come up with a quick solution for Greece's strained finances but rejected the idea that governments might accept losses on loans already given to Athens.
"I hope that the time is near when we can reach the solution that is needed," Merkel said when asked about Greece at a joint news conference with French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.
"Of course we did not talk about debt haircuts, you know our view and that has not changed, nor should it," she said.
Ayrault added: "The moment of decision regarding Greece is approaching and, like Germany, France hopes this decision comes as quickly as possible.
"The important thing is to do everything to keep Greece in the euro zone, there is a consensus on this essential point. If there were any any doubt or hesitation we could bear a very heavy respsonsibility," he added.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.