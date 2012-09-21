UPDATE 1-German, French leaders to discuss EADS, banking union

* France, Germany defend jobs in EADS/BAE merger
* Leaders will discuss euro zone banking union
* Merkel, Hollande work on their strained relationship
By Alexandra Hudson and Elizabeth Pineau
BERLIN/PARIS, Sept 21 Angela Merkel and Francois
Hollande will scrutinise plans by EADS and BAE Systems to form
an aerospace and defence giant on Saturday but are unlikely to
give final go-ahead to a merger fraught with economic and
security concerns.
Airbus maker EADS is anxious for stakeholders
France and Germany to set out their position on the merger, and
has warned that if Berlin and Paris's approval is tied to too
many conditions it could abandon the proposed $45 billion union.
Under British stock market rules, EADS and BAE
have until Oct. 10 to announce whether they will go ahead. A
German government spokesman said on Friday no decisions were
expected during the leaders' working lunch in Ludwigsburg.
Sources familiar with discussions say that without a clear
political direction it is unlikely the companies will be ready
to present a detailed plan in time for that deadline.
Executives of both firms are engaged in a hectic charm
offensive directed at political leaders, but investors fear a
lack of synergies and that heavy state interference could
hamstring the future company.
EADS shares dipped after Germany withdrew expectations of a
joint position with France at Saturday's talks, but one source
close to the negotiations dismissed the move as a "bluff".
France and Germany hold different cards going into the
talks, with France controlling a 15 percent stake in EADS and
Germany protecting its interests through a stake held by car
firm Daimler but without a direct stake in EADS.
Analysts say Germany sees the transaction as an opportunity
to rebalance its interests, but France may be unwilling to be
pressured into trading concessions for the sake of a common
position given the mismatch of shareholdings. Germany and the
UK, meanwhile, remain mistrustful of French interventionism.
The German chancellor, who this week described her
relationship with France's new Socialist president as a
"trusting" one, will also discuss proposals - opposed by Berlin
but largely backed by France - for the European Central Bank to
oversee all euro zone banks.
The summit marks a speech in Ludwigsburg by French leader
General Charles de Gaulle 50 years ago when, in fluent German
learned as a prisoner of war during World War I, he pledged
reconciliation and respect.
The alliance has been strained since conservative Nicolas
Sarkozy's replacement by Hollande, whose calls for more growth
measures are seen as a rebuff to Merkel's austerity agenda.
"Each time there has been a change in the Franco-German
leadership couple there have been teething problems, but each
time the different personalities have found a way to work
together," said a senior French diplomat. "This time the crisis
has added a sense of urgency."
Merkel and Hollande have managed to show unity, such as in
their joint message for Greece last month saying there can be no
leeway on its bailout terms unless Athens sticks to tough reform
targets.
"I think their relationship has developed well, they've made
an effort to get on after so many warned of trouble ahead," said
Ulrike Guerot at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
MERGER HEADACHE
De Gaulle, who in the 1960s withdrew France from NATO's
military command, symbolized French efforts to have its own
defence capability with an industry to match. But soaring costs
and weak national budgets have imposed European co-operation.
France has kept a foot in both camps, working with Germany
to set up EADS but maintaining its own defence supply base to
support Dassault Aviation, whose Rafale combat jet
competes with the Eurofighter led by EADS and BAE.
Safeguarding jobs, a source of past Franco-German conflict
in EADS, will feature highly at Ludwigsburg which is just a few
hours' drive from a dozen EADS sites ranging from a helicopter
maintenance firm in Baden Baden to a radar developer in Ulm.
France's European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has
said there are "a huge number of obstacles to clear" before a
merger could be achieved, but he has also noted the strategic
logic of creating a European defence champion.
Commenting on EADS on Thursday, French sources said: "It's
obvious we will be looking at this project from the point of
view of its ability to create employment, notably in France."
Daimler has also queried the deal's financials, a source
familiar with the situation said. The carmaker declined comment.
SUPERVISION ROW
On the ECB's new bank oversight remit, Germany's view that
this should be limited to systemically-relevant and cross-border
institutions falls far short of the European Commission's more
extensive proposal, which is backed by Paris.
Giving the ECB a bigger role is part of the euro zone's
efforts to provide a long-term fix for its sovereign debt
crisis, providing better supervision and safeguarding bank
stability in sovereign states that get into difficulties.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday
he saw room to bridge differences on the timing and the scale of
the reforms, calling it "simplistic to characterise this as some
kind of clash". German thinks the self-imposed January 2013
deadline is unrealistic.
Claire Demesmay at the German Council on Foreign Relations
said bank oversight reform mattered greatly to the French leader
who sees it as "a symbol for more integration and solidarity
without having to give up national sovereignty".
"France also sees this as a step on the way to achieving
more commonality, after the idea of Eurobonds failed," she said.