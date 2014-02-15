UPDATE 1-Merkel and Hollande to discuss European communication network avoiding US

BERLIN Feb 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Saturday she would talk to French President Francois
Hollande about building up a European communication network to
avoid emails and other data passing through the United States.
Merkel, who visits France on Wednesday, has been pushing for
greater data protection in Europe following reports last year
about mass surveillance in Germany and elsewhere by the U.S.
National Security Agency. Even Merkel's cell phone was
reportedly monitored by American spies.
Merkel said in her weekly podcast that she disapproved of
companies such as Google and Facebook basing
their operations in countries with low levels of data protection
while being active in countries such as Germany with high data
protection.
"We'll talk with France about how we can maintain a high
level of data protection," Merkel said.
"Above all, we'll talk about European providers that offer
security for our citizens, so that one shouldn't have to send
emails and other information across the Atlantic. Rather, one
could build up a communication network inside Europe."
Hollande's office confirmed that the governments had been
discussing the matter and said Paris agreed with Berlin's
proposals.
"Now that the German government is formed, it is important
that we take up the initiative together," an official said.
Government snooping is a particularly sensitive subject in
Germany due to the heavy surveillance of citizens practised in
communist East Germany and under Hitler, and there was
widespread outrage at the revelations of NSA surveillance by
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
"We've got to do more for data protection in Europe, there's
no doubt about it," Merkel said on Saturday.
Germany has been pushing, so far in vain, for a 'no-spy'
agreement with Washington.
Merkel she plans to discuss closer cooperation on climate
protection with Hollande ahead of a global climate conference in
France next year, as well as security policies, in particular
with respect to Africa.