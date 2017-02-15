版本:
German economy minister in Paris for talks next week amid Opel worries

BERLIN Feb 15 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries will travel to Paris on Thursday next week for talks with her French counterpart Michel Sapin, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

The meeting has been planned for some time and there is no connection to recent events, Economy Ministry spokesman Andreas Audretsch said.

A German government spokesman said earlier on Wednesday that Berlin would "accompany" talks on Peugeot maker PSA's plans to buy General Motors' European business Opel.

On Tuesday, Zypries said it was "totally unacceptable" that the talks about Opel had taken place without consulting German works councils or local government and that Opel's innovation centre had to remain in Germany. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)
