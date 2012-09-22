Hollande, Merkel seeking EADS-BAE conditions on jobs, strategy

LUDWIGSBURG, Germany, Sept 22 France and Germany are seeking conditions on jobs and industrial strategy as part of talks over a proposed aerospace and defence merger between EADS and BAE Systems, French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.

"You can imagine the conditions (for us)... It's jobs, industrial strategy, defence activities and our respective national interests," Hollande told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Ludwigsburg in Germany.