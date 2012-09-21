No decisions on EADS/BAE merger seen at Merkel-Hollande talks-aide

BERLIN, Sept 21 Angela Merkel and Francois
Hollande will discuss the merger of European aerospace firm EADS
and British defence firm BAE Systems at a
Franco-German summit on Saturday but will not make any
decisions, a Merkel aide said on Friday.
"EADS/BAE will certainly be a topic at the working lunch
with President Hollande, but there definitely won't be any
decisions on Saturday," the German chancellor's spokesman,
Steffen Seibert, told a news conference.
The German and French leaders will also discuss plans for
cross-border banking supervision by the European Central Bank
but the meeting is "not the moment for making decisions", he
added.