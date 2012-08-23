UPDATE 1-German economic growth slows on investment drop

BERLIN, Aug 23 Germany economic growth slowed to
0.3 percent in the second quarter on a sharp drop in investment,
adding to evidence that Europe's largest economy can no longer
be relied on to pull the euro zone out of a deep slump.
The German Statistics Office confirmed a preliminary
estimate showing German gross domestic product slowing from 0.5
percent expansion in the first quarter, as gross capital
investment dropped 0.9 percent, subtracting 0.2 percentage
points from overall growth.
"German growth remains well-balanced but signs of waning
strength are increasing," said ING's Carsten Brzeski.
Brzeski said the sharp drop in orders from other euro zone
states showed the crisis had already reached the German economy.
"The safety net of richly filled order books and low
inventories has become thinner very rapidly, not boding well for
growth in the second half of the year," he said.
German industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger
said this week some of its customers were calling off
or postponing a number of non-urgent projects as a result of the
economic downturn, and the firm was sticking to its strategy of
expanding outside of Europe.
Data last week showed moderate German growth was not enough
to save the euro zone from contraction in the second quarter.
The currency bloc's economy shrank 0.2 percent, having flatlined
in the first three months of the year.
Nonetheless Germany's economy which has remained resilient
throughout Europe's three-year debt crisis that has hit its
peers, remains a bright spot in the region.
Data on Thursday also showed that solid economic growth
helped Germany post a budget surplus worth 0.6 percent of gross
domestic product in the first half of the year, after posting a
deficit of 0.6 percent in the first half of 2011.
Moreover German exports rose 2.5 percent in the second
quarter, despite declining demand from the euro zone, helping
net trade add 0.3 percentage points to overall growth.
Government spending gained 0.2 percent and private
consumption was 0.4 percent up.