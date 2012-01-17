German farm group regrets BASF's GMO move to U.S.

* BASF Plant Science HQ to move to Raleigh, N. Carolina
* Farmers say Europe to lose biotech expertise
HAMBURG Jan 17 Germany's giant
association of farming cooperatives said it regretted the
decision by BASF to transfer its research into crops
with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) from Germany to the
United States and other countries.
"The announcement by BASF to transfer its (German) domestic
plant biotechnology research and development activities to the
United States is disastrous for Europe as a location for
agricultural industries," Manfred Nuessel, president of
cooperatives association DRV, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The German chemical company said on Monday the headquarters
of BASF Plant Science, its biotech unit, would be moved from
Limburgerhof in Germany, to Raleigh, North Carolina.
BASF said its biotech research and development activities
would be concentrated mainly in Raleigh and also in Ghent in
Belgium and Berlin. Development and commercialization of all
products targeted solely at cultivation in the European market
will be halted, the company said.
"Because of this development, I believe it is essential that
a political and social climate is created in which biotech
companies are not forced to transfer their activities abroad,"
Nuessel said.
Constant protests by opponents of GMOs over the years,
including repeated destruction of fields with GMO crops in
Germany, have caused great uncertainty about the future of GMO
crops, Nuessel added.
BASF had received European Union permission in 2010 for
commercial cultivation of its GMO potato Amflora, which is used
for industrial starch production, not food, and has been
approved as safe for commercial production by the EU.
But in 2011, BASF said it planned to cultivate just two
hectares of the GMO potato Amflora in Germany and 15 hectares in
Sweden.
EU policy on GM crops has long been politically fraught,
with a majority of consumers opposed to modified foods, but the
bloc relies on imports of about 30 million tonnes of GM animal
feed each year.
In October 2011, Europe's biotechnology industry warned the
European Commission that agricultural imports vital to EU food
security were increasingly being put at risk due to the slow
pace of the bloc's approval system for GM crops.
Several countries, including France and Germany, are
imposing bans on cultivating GM crops despite EU safety
approval.