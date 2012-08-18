版本:
German finmin: no new aid programme for Greece

BERLIN Aug 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday that there were limits to the aid that could be granted to Greece and said the crisis-stricken country should not expect to be granted another programme.

"It is not responsible to throw money into a bottomless pit," Schaeuble said at a government open day in Berlin. "We cannot create yet another new programme."

Schaeuble also stressed that the euro was a stable currency and said there were no signs of inflation.

