German politicians say no leeway for Greece on reforms

| BERLIN
BERLIN Aug 19 Senior German politicians stepped
up the pressure on Greece to stick to its reforms before the
Greek prime minister visits Berlin this week and made clear that
there was no appetite in the German parliament for a third aid
package.
Greek leader Antonis Samaras, facing mounting social and
political discontent at home, is expected to ask for a two-year
extension to the deadline international lenders have set when he
meets the leaders of Germany and France this week.
Greece, in its fifth year of recession, has fallen behind on
its targets and will probably need to make 14 billion euros ($17
billion) in cuts rather than a previously expected 11.5 billion
over the next two years to meet terms for international aid,
according to Germany's Der Spiegel magazine.
But more than two years after Greece won its first bailout,
patience is wearing thin in Germany, Greece's biggest lender,
where Samaras meets Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.
"It is not responsible to throw money into a bottomless
pit," Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday at a
government open day in Berlin.
Norbert Barthle and Michael Meister, both senior politicians
in Merkel's Christian Democrat party (CDU), told Tagesspiegel's
Monday edition that there would be no third aid package for
Greece while Volker Kauder, head of the conservatives in
parliament, said Greece must stick to what it had agreed.
Kauder told Spiegel that Athens, which has not achieved the
budget cuts and privatisations it promised in March to secure a
second, 130-billion euro bailout, must honour its agreements.
"There is no room for manoeuvre there, neither in terms of
the time frame nor in terms of the substance because that would
be another breach of the agreements," he was quoted as saying.
Kauder added that he saw little chance of a third aid
package for Greece finding support in Germany's ruling coalition
even though Greek insolvency would cost Germany dear: "There
cannot always be new programmes or moderated conditions. The
Greeks must at some point answer the question: Are we going to
make an effort or are we going to leave the euro?"
GERMANY: GREEK AID NOT NEGOTIABLE
But despite growing calls in Germany for a Greek exit, 45 of
64 economists polled by Reuters in August expect Greece to still
be in the currency bloc in 12 months' time, compared with 35 of
64 economists in a similar poll in May.
The chairman of the euro finance ministers' group said on
Saturday that Greece would not leave the euro zone unless the
country "totally refuses" to fulfil any of its reform targets.
"It will not happen, unless Greece were to violate all
requirements and not to stick to any agreement," Eurogroup
President Jean-Claude Juncker was quoted as saying in Austria's
Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the
euro zone should keep Greece on board if at all possible and
warned against the unknown consequences of a Greek exit in an
interview with Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
But resistance to giving Athens any leeway extends to the
Free Democrats (FDP), the junior partner in Merkel's coalition.
FDP General Secretary Patrick Doering said in an advance
copy of an article due to appear in Tagesspiegel on Monday that
the basis for aid was "the second aid package and the conditions
to which Greece has committed itself. That is not negotiable."
That will disappoint Athens, where finance ministry
officials have calculated that the country's debt would be more
sustainable if it had two more years to cut its budget deficit,
according to a Greek newspaper. Recession is increasing Greece's
debt burden relative to its shrinking economy.
Economy Minister and FDP leader Philipp Roesler, who caused
a stir last month by saying a Greek euro zone exit had lost "its
fear factor", also warned against easing Greece's saving
targets: "Those who don't stick to the rules and the promises
made cannot expect financial help," he told Spiegel Online.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle urged more
solidarity with the Greek people but told Tagesspiegel's Sunday
edition that Germany would not consider easing agreed reforms
"in their substance", calling on the Greek government to "take
the German government's position very seriously".
Inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as the
troika - are due back in Greece in September.