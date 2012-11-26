German Deputy Finmin sees "very good chance" for Greek deal Monday

BERLIN Nov 26 Germany's deputy finance minister said he expected Greece's international creditors to strike a deal later on Monday on unfreezing loans for the heavily indebted country.

Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund are holding a third round of talks in as many weeks to disburse the next tranche of aid to Greece required to avert national bankruptcy.

"I see a very good chance for a deal tonight," Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter told a conference.

He reiterated Germany's opposition to writing off some of the Greek debt held by euro zone governments - a proposal backed by the IMF - adding that Berlin was not isolated in its stance.