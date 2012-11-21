Merkel sees chance for Greek deal on Monday

BERLIN Nov 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday she sees a chance for a deal to release
emergency aid for Greece at a meeting of European finance
ministers on Monday, but rejected the idea that big bold actions
could solve Europe's crisis overnight.
"I believe there are chances, one doesn't know for sure, but
there are chances to get a solution on Monday," Merkel told the
Bundestag lower house of parliament in a debate on the German
budget.
"But the longing for one act, one miracle solution, one
truth that means all our problems are gone tomorrow ... this
will not be fulfilled. What was neglected over years, over
decades, cannot be taken care of overnight and therefore we will
need to continue to move step by step."
European finance ministers, the European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund (IMF) failed for the second week
running to reach a deal to free up new aid for Greece. They are
to meet again on Monday.
Merkel added that EU leaders may be forced to meet again
early next year to secure agreement on the 27-member bloc's
long-term budget. They are due to hold a summit on the budget on
Thursday and Friday of this week.