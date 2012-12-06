Greek PM-aiming to bring spectacular transformation to Greece

BERLIN Dec 6 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said in an interview he aimed to bring about a "spectacular" transformation in Greece and more had been achieved in the last two months than in the previous three decades.

Asked in an interview with German newspaper Bild whether his country would need a further debt write down he said: "Our debt is now officially considered sustainable. But for that of course we need growth. We are trying to exit the recession, to reform the economy, so that we have enough income to pay and service debts," he said.

"It is our aim to bring about a spectacular transformation in Greece and to turn it from a bad example into a shining example of a model economy... we're working on a success story. Everyone will realise that soon."