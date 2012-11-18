Timeline of Germany's Green Party

Nov 18 Formed in 1980 as a loose coalition of
pacifists, socialists environmentalists and feminists, the Green
party may become kingmakers after Germany's September 2013
federal election.
Here is a look at significant Green Party moments in
Germany:
Oct. 1992 - Germany's Green Party co-founder Petra Kelly is
found dead. Kelly was one of its first members of parliament.
Sept/Oct 1998 - Social Democrats under Gerhard Schroeder win
the federal election. Schroeder seals a coalition with the
Greens and names Green party leader, Joschka Fischer, as foreign
minister and deputy chancellor. The Green Party joins the
federal government for first time.
May 1999 - The Greens emerge strengthened from a turbulent
party congress where pacifists' anti-NATO demands are defeated.
Party leaders and analysts say the Greens had come of age by
beating back left-wing demands for an immediate halt to NATO's
Yugoslav bombing campaign.
Nov. 2001 - The Greens vote by a large majority to back the
deployment of troops in Afghanistan, averting the collapse of
the coalition government. Parliament approves the motion the
next month.
Sept. 2002 - Fischer confirms his status as Germany's most
popular politician as he leads his Greens to their best election
result.
March 2003 - Fischer, addressing the U.N. Security Council,
says it is still possible to disarm Iraq peacefully and that
Berlin therefore rejects war on Baghdad.
Nov. 2005 - Angela Merkel's new coalition government of
conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) takes office after
defeating Schroeder's SPD-Greens alliance in elections.
June/July 2011 - Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament
- with opposition members from the Greens and SPD joining
Merkel's centre-right coalition - approve an end to nuclear
energy by 2022 following Japan's Fukushima disaster. The upper
house votes for it a week later.
March 2012 - Following elections in the German state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, the Green Party heads its first-ever state
government, ending 58 years of rule by the conservative CDU.
Oct. 2012 - Green Party candidate Fritz Kuhn becomes mayor
of Stuttgart, the first German state capital to elect a Green
mayor.