German govt to raise growth 2012 forecast to 0.8 pct - Bild

BERLIN Oct 16 Germany's government will raise its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.8 percent from a previous 0.7 percent and cut its expectations for next year to 1 percent from a previous 1.6 percent, Bild newspaper said on Tuesday.

The government is due to publish growth forecasts on Wednesday, which will form the basis of its tax estimates and budget plan. Germany's top economic institutes also forecast 0.8 percent growth this year and 1 percent next year.