UPDATE 1-Floods may briefly hit German growth - industry group

BERLIN, June 11 Floods that have devastated parts of southern and eastern Germany may impede growth for a short time in Europe's biggest economy, the BDI industry association said on Tuesday.

But the economy ministry said growth has picked up in the second quarter as demand for German industrial products rises, and BDI chief Ulrich Grillo said it would be difficult, but still possible, for Germany to achieve the group's 0.8 percent growth forecast for this year.

"It is difficult to assess the influence of the floods," said Grillo, adding that reconstruction work would in the long run probably compensate for the initial drag on the economy.

Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said the government's forecast for 0.5 percent growth this year was manageable.

The German economy grew by a mere 0.1 percent in the first three months of this year, only narrowly avoiding a recession after a slowdown in foreign trade and weak investment caused it to contract by 0.6 percent in late 2012.

But "the economic recovery that began in the first quarter has strengthened slightly in the spring," the ministry said in its monthly report for June, blaming "the relatively long and severe winter" for the earlier weakness.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been evacuated from their homes in the last week as high water swept through cities and the countryside, causing some factories to halt production.

Carmaker Volkswagen was one of the companies forced to shut a plant in the eastern state of Saxony and shipping on the Rhine was interrupted.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing an election in September, has promised 100 million euros ($132 million) in aid for flooded areas including around Passau in southern Bavaria, Dresden in the eastern state of Saxony and other more northern areas.

Cologne's Institute for Economic Research has said the deluge could cost more than 6 billion euros.

German insurers face damage claims of more than 1.8 billion euros, the amount they had to deal with after flooding on a similar scale in 2002.