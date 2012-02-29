Bertelsmann buys U.S. music company R2M Music - paper

FRANKFURT Feb 29 Bertelsmann AG
, Europe's largest media group, is back on the
acquisition trail in the music business, with its unit BMG
Rights Management buying the U.S. company R2M Music, a German
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The acquisition price is in the mid two-digit million euro
range, according to Handelsblatt's prerelease of its Thursday
edition, citing sources involved in the negotiations.
It said financial investor Fortress, which founded
Nashville-based R2M seven years ago, had wanted to sell the unit
for quite some time. R2M's Music Publishing catalog is comprised
of some 12,000 songs from artists including Beyonce, Whitney
Houston, Barbra Streisand and Neil Sedaka.
Bertelsmann declined to comment to Handelsblatt.