UPDATE 2-Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech

* Plan seeks to update hate speech laws
* Platforms must delete criminal content+copies across sites
* Stiff fines if sites don't rapidly respond to complaints
By Eric Auchard and Hans-Edzard Busemann
BERLIN, March 14 Germany plans a new law calling
for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or
threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50
million euros ($53 mln).
"This (draft law) sets out binding standards for the way
operators of social networks deal with complaints and obliges
them to delete criminal content," Justice Minister Heiko Maas
said in a statement announcing the planned legislation on
Tuesday.
Failure to comply could see a social media company fined up
to 50 million euros, and the company's chief representative in
Germany fined up to 5 million euros.
Germany already has some of the world's toughest hate speech
laws covering defamation, slander, public incitement to commit
crimes and threats of violence, backed up by prison sentences
for Holocaust denial or inciting hatred against minorities. It
now aims to update these rules for the social media age.
The issue has taken on more urgency amid concern about the
spread of fake news and racist content on social media, which
often targets more than 1 million migrants who arrived in
Germany in the last two years, as well as members of the Jewish
community.
The Central Council of Jews in Germany welcomed the new law.
"We do not want an internet police or thought control," the
council's president, Josef Schuster, said. "But when hatred is
stoked, and the legal norms in our democracy threaten to lose
their relevance, then we need to intervene."
In late 2015, Germany pressed Facebook, Twitter and
Google's YouTube to sign up to a code of conduct,
which included a pledge to delete hate speech from their
websites within 24 hours.
The draft rules would turn the code of conduct into legal
obligations to delete or remove illegal content, to report
regularly on the volume of filed complaints and they also demand
that sites make it easier for users to complain about offensive
content.
RUSH TO RESPOND
A survey by the justice ministry's youth protection agency,
released on Tuesday, found that YouTube was able to remove
around 90 percent of illegal postings within a week, while
Facebook deleted or blocked just 39 percent of content deemed
criminal under the law and Twitter only 1 percent.
Social networks have raced to improve technology and user
feedback on their sites to detect and remove abusive content.
"The draft law has only just been announced and we are
analysing the details now," a YouTube spokesman said in a
statement. "We will continue to improve our systems to ensure
that illegal hate speech is dealt with quickly."
Twitter declined to comment on the proposed law.
It has responded in recent months with automated tools to
identify profiles engaging in abusive behaviour, new filtering
options to screen out anonymous profiles or to block offensive
content, and by responding directly to user complaints.
Facebook was not immediately available to comment on the
draft law, elements of which had been signalled previously.
In January, Facebook announced a partnership with German
third-party fact-checking organization Correctiv, promising to
update its social media platforms in Germany "within weeks" to
reduce the dissemination of fake news (reut.rs/2lWDufg).
Maas and other members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling
coalition have called for social networks to be held to higher
content standards demanded of media broadcasters instead of
hands-off rules applied to telecom operators.
Among Germany's political establishment, there is concern
that fake news and racist content on social media could
influence public opinion in this year's election campaign. The
government, however, would have to move very quickly if it wants
to get the law passed before campaigning for the September
election begins.
