Germany: no extra funds needed for Hypo Real Estate

BERLIN Oct 19 Germany's finance ministry does not believe it needs to set additional funds aside in the budget for the bailed-out lender Hypo Real Estate (HRE) , a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

HRE received more than 100 billion euros in state aid and was nationalised last year. The European Union gave its approval in July for a revamp that will shrink the institution to less than a sixth of its size before the financial crisis.

Finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference that if HRE did need any further write-downs, these would be handled by the German state-funded bank rescue body Soffin.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)