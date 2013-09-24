German business morale improves in September

BERLIN, Sept 24 German business morale improved for a fifth consecutive month in September, albeit less than expected, in a further sign that Europe's largest economy is staging a recovery after a weak start to the year.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Tuesday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of 7,000 firms, rose to 107.7, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 108.2. That compared with a revised reading of 107.6 in August.