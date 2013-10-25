German business morale unexpectedly falls in October

BERLIN Oct 25 German business morale unexpectedly fell in October, dropping for the first time in six months in a sign that growth in Europe's largest economy remains vulnerable.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of 7,000 firms, fell to 107.4, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a gain to 108.0. That compared with a reading of 107.7 in September.