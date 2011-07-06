Lone Star in talks with BNP Paribas on IKB, report

FRANKFURT, July 6 U.S. investor Lone Star [LS.UL] is in exclusive talks with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) regarding the sale of German bank IKB IKBG.DE, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

After bailing out IKB, Germany sold the bank to Lone Star for just 137 million euros ($197.7 million), but still provides 9.5 billion euros in guarantees for the lender, a risk for the budget should it not be sold or go under.

Lone Star is under pressure to sell IKB as funding guarantees expire in 2012 and it may prove difficult to refinance the lender without state aid, sources told Reuters in January.

Daily Financial Times Deutschland, citing sources, said on Wednesday the talks with BNP Paribas have already reached an advanced stage, with the French bank having completed its process of examining the books of IKB.

The report said it was still an open question of whether BNP would buy all or only parts of IKB. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach. Editing by Robert MacMillan)