ABB says power grids project pipeline is healthy

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
HANOVER, Germany, April 25 Swiss transmission and industrial automation company ABB has a strong pipeline of orders in power grids, the head of that business told reporters on Tuesday.
The power grids unit reported a 17 percent drop in like-for-like orders in the first quarter.
"If I look at the pipeline of the projects that our customers are planning to implement, it's healthy," Claudio Facchin told a news conference at the Hannover Messe industry trade fair. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).