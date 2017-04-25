版本:
ABB says power grids project pipeline is healthy

HANOVER, Germany, April 25 Swiss transmission and industrial automation company ABB has a strong pipeline of orders in power grids, the head of that business told reporters on Tuesday.

The power grids unit reported a 17 percent drop in like-for-like orders in the first quarter.

"If I look at the pipeline of the projects that our customers are planning to implement, it's healthy," Claudio Facchin told a news conference at the Hannover Messe industry trade fair. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
